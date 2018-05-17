Windows smashed as thieves rip ATM from Sainsbury's

A cash machine was left lying on the ground following the robbery bid in Edinburgh.

ATM: Men in Balaclavas broke in. STV

The front of a Sainsbury's store in Edinburgh has been badly damaged during an attempt to steal an ATM.

The shop in Shandwick Place was targeted in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Three men wearing balaclavas broke into the store before the ATM was torn from the wall outside.

They were seen leaving the area in a dark Audi Q5, which is believed to have been stolen from Kirckcaldy earlier this week.

Police have cordoned off the pavement outside as they investigate the incident.

Glass and chains were seen on the ground outside the shop, with the ATM lying on its side.

Raid: ATM torn from wall. by Victoria Gibbs

Detective inspector Graham Grant said: "While the men were successful in gaining entry to the shop, they have been unable to steal the ATM and have left it in the street before making their escape.

"We are continuing our liaison with the store, but it appears nothing has been stolen at this time.

"This is the latest incident involving the stolen Audi from Kirkcaldy and officers from Fife, Midlothian and Edinburgh are all working together to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"If you have any information that can assist with these ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."

