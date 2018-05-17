Social Bite homeless village launches in Edinburgh

The village in Newhaven was funded by a huge charity sleepout involving Sir Chris Hoy.

Village: Josh Littlejohn with communities secretary Angela Constance.

The enterprise Social Bite is launching its new village for homeless people in Edinburgh.

The village in Newhaven, funded by a huge charity sleep-out, will provide eco-friendly accommodation for 20 people as they aim to reintegrate into society.

It has constructed 11 "nesthouses" at a site in Newhaven, which aim to provide an alternative to temporary B&Bs.

The project was funded by a charity sleepout in 2016 involving Sir Chris Hoy and some of Scotland's wealthiest people.

The first residents will move into the village in the coming days.

Each resident will stay at the village, which was built on disused land, for around 12 to 18 months.

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, said: "I am so thrilled to see the project reach completion and it has only happened due to the support of literally thousands of people and hundreds of organisations.

"There's no one-size-fits all solution to homelessness and what we're doing at the Village is developing a viable alternative to the unsupported, substandard and expensive temporary accommodation models that are prevalent within the homelessness system such as hostels and B&Bs.

"The project has utilised vacant council owned land with a beautiful pre-fabricated house design to create a bespoke community environment.

"When the first residents arrive next month, they'll become part of a safe, positive and supported community.

"The village's on-site support staff, led by the Cyrenians, will encourage people to support each other towards a happier, healthier future in a place of belonging, security and hope."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5512715877001-work-begins-on-new-1-5-acre-village-for-homeless-people.jpg" />

He continued: "We see the project as part of a jigsaw of solutions required to tackle the issue of homelessness and it will sit alongside our Housing First program which will see 800 mainstream homes across five cities in Scotland given to rough sleepers over the next 18 months."

