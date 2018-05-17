The Soyuz descent capsule was used to bring the astronaut back to Earth.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5786046688001-astronaut-tim-peake-s-spaceship-on-show-at-national-museum.jpg" />

The spacecraft used to bring astronaut Tim Peake back to Earth has gone on display in Edinburgh.

The Soyuz capsule is now at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh as part of a new exhibition.

The 1.5-tonne descent module of the Russian spacecraft touched down in Kazakhstan on June 18, 2016, after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere with Peake and two others inside.

He spent six months on board the International Space Station.

Primary 3 pupils from Dunipace Primary near Falkirk were able to see the capsule as it arrived.

The astronaut was at the launch event on Thursday and said the capsule brought back lots of memories.

He said: "I think it's really important because what the capsule does is let people relate to space flight and technology and what we're doing in terms of human spaceflight.

"When people come and see the capsule it really sparks their imagination as to what it's like to travel in space."

He added: "Every time I see it it brings back so many memories.

"From launch day, from the six months in orbit, and of course from the re-entry and the descent and the landing as well.

"What I hope is that this capsule will also inspire the young generation to look at this and to get excited about science and excited about space exploration."

