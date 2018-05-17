  • STV
Edinburgh set for city-wide advertising board ban

STV

On-street advertising structures, including advertising boards, will be banned from streets.

Edinburgh: Set for city-wide advertising ban.
Edinburgh: Set for city-wide advertising ban. © Georgia Dennison

Edinburgh is set to introduce a city-wide advertising ban that will come into effect in the next few months.

All temporary on-street advertising structures, including advertising boards (also known as 'A' Boards), will be banned from streets across the capital following a decision by Transport and Environment Committee on Thursday.

Members of the committee voted unanimously for the ban, which aims to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility, particularly for those with disabilities such as sight impairments and mobility difficulties.

It will also provide clearer controls for businesses compared to the existing strategy, which only enforces a ban in some areas of the city and relates to advertising boards alone, as opposed to all temporary on-street advertising.

The Council say they will work with traders to explore alternative and bespoke advertising solutions in order to support businesses.

A drop-in event and dedicated web page are also planned to provide information and guidance.

The ban, which is intended to be rolled out in late 2018, will be enforced by a dedicated team of officers, who will ensure awareness and compliance for the first 12 to 18 months.

Following this period enforcement will be reviewed and tailored to suit resources.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: "This ban, which has received broad cross-party support, is the right move toward creating accessible, good quality public spaces in Edinburgh.

"Reducing street clutter is essential to opening up our streets for all members of society, providing safe, welcoming walkways and removing obstructions, and the ban of temporary on-street advertising structures will make a real difference.

"We do, of course, recognise the impact this is likely to have on small businesses, so we will be working closely with all those concerned to provide information and advice, and to investigate alternative advertising solutions where possible."

The decision to enforce a citywide ban follows a period of public consultation and engagement with stakeholders, including Living Streets, Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and the Edinburgh Access Panel, along with various traders' associations, Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and community councils.

The introduction of the ban will coincide with several other initiatives to reduce street clutter like signage, bollards and bins, in connection with new Edinburgh Street Design Guidance information and a wayfinding strategy.

