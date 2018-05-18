Lifeboat rescues injured kayaker after mayday distress call

Two lifeboats were sent out on Thursday to assist man with dislocated shoulder near Dunbar.

Rescue: Injured man was a mile offshore from Dunbar. Gary Crowe

A lifeboat crew rescued an injured kayaker off the east coast after receiving a mayday distress call.

Two lifeboats were sent out at around 8.15pm on Thursday to a report of a kayaker with a dislocated shoulder stuck in the water about a mile offshore from Dunbar, East Lothian.

The crew of the Jimmy Miff located the male casualty and his female companion, both in their 40s, north-east of the harbour before 8.30pm.

They found the man in the water, lying over his kayak, clearly suffering from a shoulder injury.

The crew lifted the man into the lifeboat, secured his kayak and made their way back to the harbour, requesting an ambulance on their return.

The female kayaker managed to make her own way back to the harbour.

The second boat was launched from its mooring at Torness Power Station and was on its way to the location before being stood down by the UK Coastguard.

