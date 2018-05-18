Scots soldiers' remains laid to rest after almost 400 years

Bones of soldiers who fought at the Battle of Dunbar were found in Durham in 2013.

The remains of Scottish prisoners of war have been laid to rest, more than 350 years after they died.

Bones of the 17th Century soldiers were uncovered during building work at Durham University in 2013.

It is thought the soldiers were marched to what was then Durham Cathedral after the Scottish Covenanter army was defeated in the Battle of Dunbar in 1650.

The aftermath of the battle saw Oliver Cromwell's army take around 3000 defeated Scots to Durham, with many of those who survived being transported around the world.

On Friday, a graveside ceremony was held in Elvet Road Cemetery, less than a mile from where the remains were found.

The bones of between 17 and 28 men were laid to rest, with the passage of time making it difficult to determine how many died.

Soil from East Lothian was scattered over the graves during the ceremony, which reflected the traditions of the 17th Century.

Professor Chris Gerrard, of Durham University's Department of Archaeology, said earlier: "It has been a privilege to research these soldiers and, having learnt so much from their remains, it was important to us to lay them to rest with respect and dignity.

"Today we are able to give these men the burial they were denied when they died almost 400 years ago."

Councillor Gavin Nicol, who represents the Brechin and Edzell ward on Angus council, was also present at the ceremony.

He said: "I came down to bury our boys.

"I thought it was time they were put to rest properly and I have to thank the folk from Durham and Durham University for finally laying them to rest."

Earlier, experts recreated the face of one of the soldiers using digital technology.

