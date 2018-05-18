  • STV
  • MySTV

Man deliberately reversed car into girlfriend after pub row

STV

Darren Johnstone was on a getaway trip with Kay Thomson when an argument erupted in Fife.

Court: The sheriff said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.
Court: The sheriff said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

A man who deliberately drove into his girlfriend while drunk after they fell out during a romantic getaway has been jailed for two years.

Darren Johnstone was on a night away with Kay Thomson when an argument erupted after they had been out to dinner on East High Street in Anstruther, Fife.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Miss Thomson threw her shoe at Johnstone after a row broke out in a pub on January 28.

He then got behind the wheel of his car despite "drinking excessively" beforehand.

He then drove the wrong way down a one-way street before arguing with her as she sat in a doorway.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court Johnstone then put the car into reverse and reversed towards Miss Thomson, striking her as she tried to get out of the way of the moving car.

A sheriff said Miss Thomson's lunge out of the way had prevented her being badly hurt after Johnstone admitted a charge of assault to danger of life.

Miss Gilmartin told the court: "She was struck briefly on the side as she stood to move out of the way and the car struck a parked vehicle.

"The brakes only illuminate on the car as he hits or immediately before he hits the parked car.

"He drove off then returned on foot and seized her in a headlock and dragged her in the direction of their hotel.

"The argument continues and she falls to the ground."

The court heard Johnstone then repeatedly kicked her as she lay on the pavement.

Miss Gimartin added: "During his second interview with police he admitted he reversed the car 'to give her a fright' because she wouldn't get in.

"He conceded he might have hit her."

Johnstone, 29, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury and the danger of life committed on January 28 this year.

Defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said her client was a married father-of-three who is no longer in a relationship with Miss Thomson.

She added: "Alcohol has contributed here to a significant degree.

"Alcohol has become problematic for him since the death of his father.

"He's aware that his behaviour was completely avoidable and he accepts that the charges here are serious."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Johnstone for two years.

He said: "Your record includes assaults and domestically aggravated assaults.

"You reversed a car at Kay Thomson and struck her with it, then physically assaulted her in different ways.

"It was clear from the CCTV that if she hadn't moved she would have been more badly injured.

"In my view there's no alternative but a custodial sentence."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.