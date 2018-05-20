Fire crews tackle large grass blaze on Arthur's Seat

An area of grass is on fire around 50 metres from the Edinburgh hill's summit.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787338247001-large-grass-blaze-on-arthur-s-seat.jpg" />

Firefighters are working to contain a substantial wildfire on the grass of Edinburgh's iconic Arthur's Seat.

Emergency services were called to reports of a large area of grass on fire around 50 metres from the hill's summit at around 1.40pm on Sunday.

Images and video posted on social media shows smoke rising into the sky from the city landmark, which overlooks the Scottish Parliament building.

Three fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze and crews remain in attendance.

Arthur's Seat: Smoke can be seen rising from the hill. STV

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at around 1.40pm on Sunday to reports of a large area of grass on fire around 50 metres from the summit of Arthur's Seat.

"Three fire appliances were sent to the scene and firefighters are working to contain and extinguish the flames.

"Crews remain on the scene."

It comes as the fire service announced an increased risk of wildfires in Scotland this weekend following a major blaze in Caithness.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.