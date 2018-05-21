Firefighters battle blaze at Arthur's Seat for ten hours

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising above the Edinburgh peak on Sunday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787365812001-drone-footage-of-large-grass-blaze-on-arthur-s-seat.jpg" />

Firefighters have left Arthur's Seat after a ten-hour operation to stop a large wildfire on the Edinburgh landmark.

Crews were called at 1.40pm on Sunday when large plumes of smoke could be seen rising above the peak.

Grass was alight near the summit and six fire appliances attended.

Around 30 officers were at the scene, with firefighters using water backpacks to tackle the flames.

One casualty was taken into the care of paramedics with a leg injury.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews left the scene at 11.30pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.40pm on Sunday to reports of a large area of grass on fire near Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh.

"Operations control mobilised six fire engines to the scene.

"One casualty, suffering from a suspected leg injury, was assisted to a place of safety before they were transferred into the care of paramedics."

The blaze comes after firefighters warned on Saturday for members of the public to beware of such risks.

Chairman of the Scottish Wildfire Forum Bruce Farquharson called for people to heed safety advice and "enjoy the weather responsibly".

