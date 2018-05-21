Motorcyclist dies in crash after overtaking two cars

The smash happened on the A89 between Newbridge and Bathgate in West Lothian.

Crash: Man pronounced dead. Police Scotland

A motorcyclist has died in a crash after overtaking two cars.

A man was travelling on a green Kawasaki Z750 when he was involved in a collision after overtaking two cars at 1.15pm on Saturday.

The road was closed until 7.30pm for investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Andy Gibb said: "Tragically a young man has lost his life and we are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information to please get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

