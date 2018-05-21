CCTV appeal over indecent incident in Princes Street shop

Police want to speak to a man following the incident in Debenhams on Monday, May 7.

CCTV: Incident in department store.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after an indecent incident took place at a department store in Edinburgh.

The incident in Debenhams, on Princes Street, happened around 1.30pm on Monday, May 7.

Officers want to speak to a man who is in his 30s, 5ft 11in and had long greyish brown unkempt hair.

He was wearing a navy blue hoodie along with black and white Converse trainers.

Further details of the incident have not been released but a victim is said to have been "very distressed" as a result.

Constable Neill Watt, from Edinburgh's public protection unit, said: "This was a very distressing event for the victim and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify the culprit.

"We believe the male on the CCTV footage can assist with our investigation and anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch."

