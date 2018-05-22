Man with 'unexplained injuries' found on Fife street

The man is currently being treated for serious injuries after the incident.

Injured: The man was found with injuries. Google

A man was found seriously injured in a street in Fife on Monday night.

Police were called to reports of an incident on Cheviot Road, in Kirkcaldy at around 6pm.

A man was found with unexplained injuries and was taken to hospital.

Local reports say the street was taped off for a number of hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses to phone 101.

