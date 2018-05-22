John Leslie ordered to appear in court over groping charge

The former TV presenter is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub.

Nightclub: Alleged attack in June last year. STV

Former TV presenter John Leslie will need to attend court next month following an allegation he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub.

Sheriff Alistair Noble ordained the 52-year-old ex-Blue Peter star to appear in person at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on June 11.

Sheriff Noble made the order during a procedural hearing at the court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege the former Wheel of Fortune host put his hand up a 26-year-old woman's skirt and touched her bare buttocks.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place at the Atik nightclub in Tollcross, Edinburgh, on June 25 last year.

'The accused will be ordained to appear.' Sheriff Noble

It is claimed that Leslie assaulted the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while he was attending a VIP function and she was at a hen party.

On Tuesday, the case against Leslie was called under his real name of John Stott.

Defence solicitor advocate Dave Allan asked the court to fix another procedural hearing for the case.

He told Sheriff Noble he was still preparing Mr Leslie's defence.

He added: "We have only received disclosure in this case.

"We have received the statements in the case and are also awaiting the results of a forensic report."

Sheriff Noble set another procedural hearing for next month.

He added: "The accused will be ordained to appear."

