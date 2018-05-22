Statue on top of historic fountain lowered into place

Restoration work on the Ross Fountain in Edinburgh has now been completed.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5788116651001-restoration-of-edinburgh-s-ross-fountain-complete.jpg" />

The statue on top of a historic fountain in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens has been lowered into place, as a major renovation project is completed.

Work to restore the Ross Fountain began in July 2017, in a project costing £1.9m.

On Tuesday, the 11ft statue was placed on top of the 19th Century fountain, marking the final phase of the work.

In April, the 12-tonne bowl of the fountain was lowered into place.

Wigan-based specialists Lost Art have been responsible for the restoration work.

The project was commissioned by the Ross Development Trust and sponsored by Edinburgh World Heritage.

