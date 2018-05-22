  • STV
  • MySTV

Richard Branson: 'Edinburgh deserves Virgin Hotel' 

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Virgin founder was in Edinburgh as work began on the city's newest hotel.

Branson: Bringing Virgin Hotel to Edinburgh.
Branson: Bringing Virgin Hotel to Edinburgh. STV News

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson said that he believes Edinburgh "deserves" a new quality hotel as he celebrated the arrival of one of his own.

The entrepreneur was in the capital host a formal ceremony with Edinburgh City Council and Jansons Property developers.

The event, held in the India buildings on Tuesday, was to mark the official launch construction of the property.

Sir Richard attended alongside Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal and Jansons managing director Andy Jansons.

Speaking about bringing the hotel to Edinburgh Branson said: "I don't think that Edinburgh has really a lot of quality 5 star hotels, it does have a lot of hotels but not really a lot of good quality hotels.

"You have fantastic quality hotels throughout Scotland and outside Edinburgh but in the city it is more mass market, so I think Edinburgh deserves this hotel.

"We hope it will bring a lot of fun and class and welcome in local people to come and use it as well as people from overseas.

"And I think just the style that Virgin brings to everything that we do, we will bring to this beautiful historic building."

Virgin opened their first hotel in Chicago in 2015 and in the three years since it has already established itself among the world's best.

Sir Richard continued: "We opened a hotel in Chicago a couple of years ago, it was in a sense our experimental first Virgin hotel anywhere in the world.

"It has won every single award there is including Conde Nast best hotel in America award and I think it has done it by having absolutely delightful staff who work in the building which is half the battle.

The Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh, which is is due to open in 2020, will feature 225 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship space, Commons Club, as well as numerous meeting spaces.

Virgin Hotels San Francisco is due to open in 2018 with locations in Nashville, Dallas, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, New York, Silicon Valley, Palm Springs, Las Vegas and others set to follow.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.