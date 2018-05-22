Man who died after crashing motorbike on A89 named
Nikki Grieve was travelling on his green Kawasaki motorcycle when the collision happened.
A cyclist who died after a collision on the A89 in Dechmont has been named.
Nikki Grieve from Uphall, West Lothian was travelling west on his green Kawasaki Z750 motorcycle when the collision happened.
Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the crash that took place on Saturday, May 19.
Officers have asked anyone with any information to come forward.
Anyone who thinks they may be able to assist with enquires have been asked to contact police on 101.
Mr Grieve's family have requested privacy to come to terms with their loss at this sad time.
