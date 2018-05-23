Arrest after man 'stabbed in stomach' at house in Fife

The incident is said to have happened on Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy, on Monday night.

Kirkcaldy: Man due to appear in court. Google 2018

A man has been arrested after another man was allegedly stabbed in the stomach at a house.

The incident is said to have happened on Cheviot Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Monday night.

A man was found with an abdominal injury following the alleged attack.

A 30-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following enquiries into a man found with an abdominal injury on Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, a 30-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.

"He is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday."

