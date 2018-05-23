  • STV
Murder accused assessed as 'risk' days before woman killed

STV

Nicholas Rogers was seen by a mental health nurse before postwoman Alex Stuart was killed.

Trial: Miss Stuart was killed last year.
A murder accused was assessed by a mental health nurse as being a risk to others days before he killed a postwoman, a court has heard.

Nicholas Rogers, 27, admits killing Alex Stuart in Cuddyside, Peebles last year but denies murder, saying he was suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

Rogers is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow charged with murdering Miss Stuart on August 6 by stabbing her.

On Wednesday, the court was told psychiatric nurse Ross Whitehead spoke to Rogers on August 4 after he had been complaining about suicidal thoughts.

In the days before, Rogers' girlfriend contacted the mental health team with concerns about him that he was the "worst he has been" and asked if there was a spare bed at Huntly Burn House.

Mr Whitehead told a court that when he spoke to Rogers on August 4, he was "more amenable" and his responses were "more appropriate".

'He's given examples of previously punching people in the past when feeling angry.'
Defence QC Brian McConnachie

He confirmed that he identified two risk factors, suicidal thinking and one under the heading "risk to others" but wasn't able to say what he meant by his notes.

In evidence Mr Whitehead said he met Rogers for the first time on July 24, last year.

He confirmed he knew Rogers had taken a "mixed overdose" of 100 different tablets earlier that month.

The court heard that when they met, Mr Whitehead identified him as a potential risk to others at that stage.

Defence QC Brian McConnachie asked: "On July 24, albeit it doesn't amount to much, you have identified there's a potential risk which comes from what you have been told by him are anger issues?"

The witness said: "Yes."

Mr McConnachie continued: "He's given examples of previously punching people in the past when feeling angry."

Again the witness agreed.

'What Mr Rogers seems to tell you is that he's unsure what has happened the past two days and feels he has no control over this.'
Defence QC Brian McConnachie

The court heard Rogers' girlfriend Katrina Kelly spoke to Mr Whitehead on August 2 with concerns about him.

And, that he spoke to Rogers himself who said no one could help him and his life would be over when it was over.

Mr Whitehead also said further concerns were raised the by Miss Kelly, her mother and a friend of Rogers.

Jurors saw a note made by the out of hours team on August 3 that Rogers was "the worse he has been" and Miss Kelly had asked if there was a bed available at Huntly Burn.

The court heard Mr Whitehead spoke with Rogers the following day and noted he was "appearing more amenable".

Mr McConnachie asked: "What Mr Rogers seems to tell you is that he's unsure what has happened the past two days and feels he has no control over this."

The witness replied: "That's what he said, yes."

Mr Whitehead confirmed after speaking to Rogers he noted two risk factors, of suicidal thinking and "assess at the time, can be intimidating when under the influence of alcohol", which was under the heading "risk to others".

Asked what that meant he said he didn't know.

Mr McConnachie asked: "On August 4 you identified two different risk factors?" and he said "Yes."

He continued: "One of which is under the heading 'risk to others'?"

Mr Whitehead replied: "Yes."

The trial before judge Lord Summers continues.

