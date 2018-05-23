  • STV
  • MySTV

Edinburgh trams contract described as a 'poor deal'

Catherine Sheridan

Inquiry hears how the utilities in the ground were the project's main cause of delays

Edinburgh tram: Described as extremely poor deal (file pic).
Edinburgh tram: Described as extremely poor deal (file pic).

The Edinburgh trams contract represented an "extremely poor deal", an inquiry into the project has heard.

A lawyer representing several former employees of Transport Initiatives Edinburgh (Tie), which handled the scheme, said the contract "tended to encourage disputes", and that the pricing information within it was confusing.

The probe, chaired by Lord Hardie, is examining why the trams were delivered late, over-budget, and with a truncated route.

The final cost of the project, at £776m, was more than double the sum earmarked at the outset. Trams finally began running in Edinburgh in May 2014 - six years after construction began.

The inquiry also heard claims from the main contractor that work dealing with utilities in the ground was the "critical delaying factor" throughout the project.

However, Tie employees lawyer Douglas Fairley QC, accepted that some of those he represents "may on occasion have made errors of judgement".

He insisted that was against a backdrop of "extreme difficulty created by others who either preceded them or in some cases were senior to them within the organisation".

The QC described one aspect of the document as "clunky", "cumbersome" and "at best, productive of extensive delays".

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1396589-plans-to-extend-edinburgh-trams-to-leith-are-revealed/ | default

Fairley also described pricing details in the contract as being "confusing and opaque".

He said: "It would be fair to say that any contract which left the door open to an argument by the contractor that something as basic and fundamental as the employer's requirements for the construction of the tram network was an extra over and above that which had been priced was an extremely poor deal for the council."

Mr Fairley also claimed that the decision to withdraw Transport Scotland from the governance structure of the project was "particularly ill-judged".

Garry Borland QC, for contractor Bilfinger Construction UK Ltd, said that the utility works (known as Mudfa works) - over which they had no control - were "very far from complete" in the run-up to the contract between Tie and the infrastructure consortium (Infraco) being concluded.

He argued that the utility work should have been completed before the summer of 2008 and the start of construction work, but was actually finished "years late".

"Bilfinger's position is that the Mudfa issue was the critical delaying factor throughout the project up to the mediation at Mar Hall and indeed it continued to have effect thereafter," he said.

Mr Borland also said the design of the project, which they had no control over, was "to a very significant degree incomplete" in the run-up to the execution of the contract.

By December 2007 around 40% of the detailed design was lacking, he argued.

The inquiry continues on Thursday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.