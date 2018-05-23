Mark Beaumont opens 'Scotland's first cycle circuit'

The facility hopes to attract regional, Scottish and British Championship events.

Professional cyclist: New circuit to be open all year round (file pic). PA

Long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont pedalled a Penny Farthing as he helped open "Scotland's first cycle circuit".

The cyclist was joined by Provost of Fife Jim Leishman at the opening of Fife Cycle Park in Lochgelly, Fife, on Wednesday.

The £2.4m facility is nearly a mile long, and offers various circuit layout options, as well as a specially designed mini road for young children.

The fully floodlit circuit is a tarmac road, and will be open all year round, with opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

Funded by Fife Council, sportscotland and the Scottish government, it is hoped that the facility will also attract regional, Scottish and British Championship events.

Mr Beaumont also managed to get some training of his attempt to break the hour record at the Penny Farthing World Record next month.

The cyclist, who completed his round-the-world cycle challenge in a record 79 days last year, said: "I've really enjoyed opening the Fife Cycle Park today.

"This is a first for Scotland, and a wonderful facility available to everyone, not just skilled cyclists.

"I believe it will encourage people of all abilities to get on their bikes and have fun."

Mr Leishman said: "Fife Cycle Park is already attracting the attention of regional and national events, but it truly will be a facility for all ages and abilities.

"The Cycle Park team are developing a very inclusive programme which will offer opportunities for everyone to have the chance to be physically active on a bike.

"It's great to see the reaction of everyone here today who has had the opportunity to try the circuit out, from cycling royalty like Mark Beaumont, to local youngsters, who are just beginning to develop their skills.

"Learning to ride a bike is an important life skill, and this will be an invaluable facility in helping to break down inequalities, and the barriers people face in trying out or returning to cycling."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.