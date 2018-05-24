Appeal after two tractors worth £70,000 stolen from farm

The vehicles were taken from a farm in West Calder between Monday and Tuesday.

Tractor: Stolen from farm in West Lothian.

Two tractors worth around £70,000 have been stolen from a farm in West Lothian.

The engineering vehicles were stolen from Longford Farm, West Calder, between 9pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

The intruders entered a shed on the site and took the two Massey Ferguson tractors.

The first tractor is a red 5470 model with registration number SF57 HJZ and chassis number S074034. It was fitted with pallet forks.

The second is a red 6460 model with registration number KO06 SDY chassis number R200008. It was fitted with a red Kverneland topper at the rear.

Police Scotland are appealing for anyone who might have seen the large truck that would have been needed to steal two tractors at once.

Constable Louise McReight said: "The value of the stolen tractors is around £70,000 and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the vehicles and identify those responsible for their theft.

"Stealing two tractors would require a large truck and so anyone who remembers seeing such a vehicle around Longford Farm on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, or who witnessed any other suspicious activity in the area should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with our investigation is also urged to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 1159 of May 23.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111.

