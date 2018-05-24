Michelle Obama to visit Edinburgh for charity dinner

The former First Lady's speech comes after Barack Obama visited last year.

Michelle Obama will visit in July.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will visit Edinburgh to address a charity dinner.

She will speak at an event organised by the Hunter Foundation, set up by businessman Sir Tom Hunter, on July 17.

It comes after her husband Barack Obama spoke at a charity dinner in the city in May last year, which raised £670,000.

The event at the EICC will be attended by philanthropy and business leaders.

Sir Tom said: "From a brick bungalow on the South Side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and we look forward to hearing about that journey and Mrs Obama's future path.

"It is more than an honour to welcome First Lady Michelle Obama, following so closely on from the 44th President's visit of last year and we are delighted she accepted our invitation."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5449529266001-barack-obama-lands-in-scotland-ahead-of-charity-dinner.jpg" />

