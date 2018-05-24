Car stolen after keys swiped during private school raid

Police believe the vehicle may have been used to commit other crimes.

The car was stolen on Sunday. Police Scotland

A car was stolen after a break-in at a private school near Edinburgh.

Keys to a Citroen DS4 were taken on Sunday evening between 9.30pm and 9.40pm from inside Loretto School in Musselburgh.

The thieves then made off with the car, which is described as being white with a black roof and featuring black alloy wheels. It sports the registration number SK18 HZW.

Detective Constable Stephanie Sword said: "As part of this ongoing inquiry we are trying to establish if the stolen vehicle has been used to commit any other recent crimes in the Lothians area.

"We would urge anyone who has seen it since Sunday evening to contact police immediately.

"In addition, we are also keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Loretto School on this day and would ask they get in touch."

Those with information can contact police via 101 and quote incident number 742 of the 21st May.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Famous alumni at the school include former chancellor Alistair Darling and journalist Andrew Marr.

