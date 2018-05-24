Army sergeant tried to kill wife by cutting parachute

Emile Cilliers also tried to sabotage a gas valve at home he shared with Victoria.

Emile Cilliers tried to murder his wife Victoria. PA

Army Sergeant Emile Cilliers has been found guilty of attempting to murder his Scots wife by tampering with her parachute and sabotaging a gas valve at their home.

A jury convicted 38-year-old Cilliers, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, following a retrial at Winchester Crown Court.

Victoria Cilliers, a highly experienced parachuting instructor from Haddington in East Lothian, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump at the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, Wiltshire..

A soft patch of newly ploughed field was the only thing that saved her life on Sunday, April 5, 2015.

Describing the final moments of her rapid descent, Mrs Cilliers, 42, said: "The last thing I remember is trying to get some kind of control over it, trying to open as many cells as I could - then everything went black.

"I do not know if it was the G force or the impact but everything cut out."

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, thanked the jury of nine men and three women on Thursday for carrying out their duty with "distinction".

He said he would be seeking a report from the probation service to establish the "dangerousness" of the defendant and to seek a statement from Mrs Cilliers before sentencing.

