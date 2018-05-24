Rapist who 'giggled' after sex attack on woman is jailed

Thomas Gordon, 54, from Fife, was sentenced to eight years at the Edinburgh High Court.

Rape: Thomas Gordon was jailed for eight years. STV

A man who "giggled" after he raped a woman has been jailed for eight years.

Thomas Gordon, 54, from Fife, was found guilty of two charges of rape and further crimes of assault, and threatening and offensive behaviour.

At the Edinburgh High Court, it was heard that Gordon raped his partner, a 46-year-old nurse, who had developed a medical condition after a surgery which made sex painful.

The woman said that the first time he raped her, he ignored her pleas that it was sore.

She said: "He knew I didn't want it. He knew I was in pain."

On the second occasion she said: "I told him it was sore, 'don't do that', but he kept going. He obviously doesn't know what no means."

She said that during the rape, she told him to stop and tried to push him away, but added: "He was too powerful. He was stronger than me."

Advocate depute Alan Cameron asked the woman if Gordon had said anything.

She replied: "He just giggled."

A 44-year-old woman, who was twice raped by Gordon, said he had made her give up her job and that he accused her of sleeping with any man she spoke to.

She said: "I used to get called terrible names on regular basis.

"He took my phone away from me so I didn't have any numbers. I lost contact with my family because of him.

"I knew he just didn't want me to be in contact with any males."

Gordon was also heard to have been a heavy gambler, spending hundreds of pounds in one session at the casino.

He received money from a third woman after he threatened to post topless pictures of her online or email them to her work.

Judge Lady Scott told Gordon that he had been convicted of charges involving "a course of controlling, abusive and threatening conduct" against three victims which included assault and rape.

She said he presented a danger to women and added: "All of your victims have been badly damaged by your conduct.

"One woman told jurors that after she was raped by him and in pain and discomfort he seemed to find it funny."

She added: "Of course, he is sick in the head."

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin told the court: "He continues to deny his guilt."

He said that Gordon had been in full-time employment since leaving school at 16-years-old and had contributed to society during that time.

Detective Sergeant Mark Kane said: "Thomas Gordon is an individual who, over a period of 14 years, presented a significant risk to women.

"It is only through the courage of his victims in coming forward and reporting what he had done, that he has now been brought to justice and I hope the sentence today brings some form of closure for these women.

"I hope this conviction sends a clear message to perpetrators that the passage of time is no barrier to investigations, nor access to justice for victims."

