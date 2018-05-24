Noel Edmonds berates Lloyds Bank at AGM in Edinburgh

The TV presenter bought a share worth 67p in order to attend the meeting in Edinburgh.

Deal Or No Deal star: Seeking financial redress (file pic).

TV presenter Noel Edmonds has launched a stinging attack on Lloyds Banking Group at its AGM in Edinburgh.

The former Deal Or No Deal presenter purchased one share in the bank for 67p in order to attend the meeting.

Edmonds is seeking financial redress from the bank after allegedly falling victim to fraud by former staff at HBOS Reading, which Lloyds rescued at the height of the financial crisis.

During the meeting, Mr Edmonds said: "If you want to turn it into a game show, the way you treat us, I would call it 'Pointless'.

"If you want to turn it into 'Jail Or No Jail' you are going in the right direction. Things are very serious, but I keep asking questions,and you keep ducking them."

The TV star is pursuing Lloyds for damages for losses allegedly suffered when his former business, Unique Group, was destroyed because of the fraud.

Seeking up to £60m in compensation, Mr Edmonds has secured litigation funding from Therium to pursue the banking giant through the courts, and plans to lodge legal papers by the end of June.

Lord Blackwell said in response to Mr Edmonds' barrage of questions: "This isn't a show Mr Edmonds, it's an AGM.

"You've set out one version of events on what you believe happened. We have a different version of events, we do not agree."

Lloyds Banking Group: Pay for top bosses slammed (file pic). Andrew Matthews / PA

The banking group suffered further humiliation at the AGM after more than a fifth of investors voted against pay for top bosses.

At its annual meeting on Thursday, over 20% of the bank's shareholders cast ballots against the directors' remuneration report, which included a £6.42m pay packet for boss, Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Mr Horta-Osorio's proposed sum is nearly 100 times that of the average worker, and was recommended to be rejected by the advisory group, Institutional Shareholders Services (ISS).

The amount also flagged an "unduly complex" bonus structure, and discrepancies between "pay and relative performance".

Lloyds chairman Lord Blackwell said: "The vote has been carried, however, as I said, we are disappointed that a number of shareholders did not support the resolution this year, and we will of course note and respond to them."

