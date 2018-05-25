Major delays as road closed after four-car collision 

Maybury Road in Edinburgh has been closed since 12.30am on Friday.

A road has been closed after a four-car crash in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Maybury Road at around 12.30am on Friday.

Four cars were involved in the collision but everyone managed to get themselves out of the vehicles, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

A number of crews were at the scene before leaving at 2.42am.

The road remains closed in both directions between Barnton junction and East Craigs roundabout.

