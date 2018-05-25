Bogus magician tried to rob man on street near Royal Mile

Police are trying to trace the man responsible for the incident in Edinburgh.

Police: Man approached victim on Cranston Street. Google 2018

A bogus magician tried to rob a 64-year-old man near the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The incident took place at the top of Cranston Street on Wednesday at 10.50pm.

Police said a man with a large key on a string around his neck approached the victim and asked for money.

When he refused, the man offered to do a magic trick in return for money.

The victim refused again, and the man then threatened him and demanded he hand over money.

Two men intervened and the suspect then fled.

'The victim was thankfully left unharmed as a result of the incident but was left understandably distressed.' DC Iain Wallace

He is described as being between 30 and 35, around 6ft tall and had a slim build.

At the time he wore a parka-style jacket and Doc Marten boots.

Detective constable Iain Wallace of Gayfield CID said: "The victim was thankfully left unharmed as a result of the incident but was left understandably distressed.

"I am keen to trace the two men who stepped in and assisted the victim.

"They stopped in a vehicle, described as being a white flatbed van, on the Royal Mile before the suspect fled.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who recognises the description of the suspect, is asked to get in touch."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.