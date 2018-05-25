  • STV
Hunt for driver of stolen Audi after causing fatal crash

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The incident happened on Maybury Road in Edinburgh at 12.30am on Friday.

A manhunt has been launched after a stolen Audi caused a fatal crash.

The incident happened on Maybury Road in Edinburgh at 12.30am on Friday.

The Audi was travelling on the wrong side of the road before it caused a BMW to swerve and collide with a Peugeot 206 travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Peugeot was found dead inside the car after it went up in flames, with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the scene.

A five-year-old girl, a woman, 22, and a man, 25, who were in the BMW, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The Audi, which was stolen from Liberton in Edinburgh, was found on Lochgelly Road in Cowdenbeath near the ambulance depot at 3.50am.

A manhunt has been launched to find the occupants of the stolen car.

Detective chief inspector Paul Grainger said: "At this time we believe the stolen Audi A3 has been driven in a dangerous and reckless manner, which has caused this collision to take place in which a person has died.

"Those within this vehicle have then failed to stop and it appears they have thereafter travelled into Fife.

"We have dedicated significant resources to this inquiry and while we have now recovered the Audi, the driver and anyone else within the car are yet to be traced.

"As part of this investigation we are keen to know if anyone has seen the stolen Audi A3 being driven or in unusual or suspicious circumstances in Edinburgh or elsewhere since April 17.

"We are also keen to trace the occupants of a silver-coloured hatchback car, which is believed to have been travelling in convoy with the Audi and is also believed to have headed into Fife.

"I would ask that anyone who can help us trace these individuals to contact police immediately."

'Those within this vehicle have then failed to stop and it appears they have thereafter travelled into Fife.'
Detective chief inspector Paul Grainger

Officers have closed the road while investigations are carried out.

Chief inspector David Happs added: "We recognise the impact this incident has had on the local community, not only in relation to the traffic issues, but due to the harrowing nature in which a person has died.

"While road policing officers and CID conduct their respective investigations, local resources will be conducting door-to-door enquiries within the Barnton and East Craigs areas to speak with the public and hopefully gather information of use to the inquiry.

"Rest assured, we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and will utilise all available resources at our disposal to identify all of those involved."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.