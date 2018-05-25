  • STV
Brothel madam facing jail after selling sex on Gumtree

Chin Chih Chang insisted she had 'no idea' the young women she employed were offering extras.

Court: Chang sold sex through adds on Gumtree
A brothel madam is facing jail after she was convicted of running a vice den in a luxury harbour apartment block in Kirkcaldy.

Chin Chih Chang insisted she was a professional masseuse and had "no idea" the scantily clad young Asians she employed were selling sex to her clients.

But in reality Chang was enticing locals on Gumtree who paid between £80 and £110 a time for sessions at their home or in the flat in the upmarket Lord Gambier Wharf development.

During a five-day trial jurors and lawyers frequently descended into laughter as a series of punters gave evidence.

One told he received an "unexpected bonus" after a scantily clad woman gave him a back rub.

And a police officer described one customer who was caught engaging in sex acts with a woman during a raid as "cocky".

But Chang insisted she was running a legitimate business and said the £30,000 in dirty money she transferred to her native Taiwan was cash for her son.

Asked if she knew why the male clients would ask if other women were available when they turned up she said: "Some people want noodles today and rice tomorrow."

Fiscal depute Ron Hay, in his closing speech to jurors, said Chang's denials were "frankly ridiculous".

He added: "Not only was the accused permitting prostitution, but she was managing provision of these services."

Chang now faces a jail term when she returns to be sentenced next month.

A five-day trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the ground floor flat was raided on May 31 last year.

'I observed his buttocks in the air and underneath him was a female with her legs wrapped around him.'
PC Kevin Daglish

PC Kevin Daglish told the court how he entered a room at the flat, which had initially been blocked by Chang, and found witness Alasdair McIntosh

He said: "I observed his buttocks in the air and underneath him was a female with her legs wrapped around him."

Mr McIntosh had earlier told the trial he had responded to a Gumtree advert and gone to the flat for a massage on his "sore back" - but had received an "unexpected bonus".

Prospective client Andrew Wilson said he had arranged appointments by text with Chang and received a reply offering "the girlfriend experience" or a "naked massage" but had arranged to pay £40 for a non-sexual service.

James Saunders later told how he had handed £80 to Chang before receiving a "topless massage" from a young Asian woman.

He said: "I got a phone number for it. It was in the paper. There was an advert for Tiffany's massage services or something like that.

"I think I asked what was available and the age of the girls."

Mr Saunders then told the court that the young girl had entered the room topless and was only wearing a pair of knickers during the massage.

Barry Livingstone, 45, who lived in the same block as the brothel, told how he would see different men arriving at the flats throughout the day and later found an advert offering massages from the property online.

He told a friend, the earlier witness Alasdair McIntosh, about the property but claimed he didn't know he had visited it until he saw him at court where he "burst out laughing".

Chang, 53, of Hove, Sussex, denied charges on indictment of keeping or managing a brothel at the flat in Lord Gambier Whard, Kirkcaldy, between April 18 2016 and May 31 2017.

She further denied transferring criminal property out of Scotland on various occasions between April 19, 2016 and May 31, 2017.

But after a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court a jury took less than an hour to find her guilty of both charges by unanimous verdicts.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC deferred sentence until June 27 for social work background reports and released Chang on bail meantime.

