Family of labourer who died from asbestos awarded £475,000

Dave Pearson died from lung cancer contracted at the Methil Fabrication Plant in Fife.

Dave Pearson: Died after launching legal case.

The family of a labourer who died from asbestos have been awarded £475,000 in compensation.

Dave Pearson died from terminal lung cancer contracted after working for more than 40 years at the Methil Fabrication Plant in Fife.

The 66-year-old passed away within weeks of launching his legal case.

After more than a year in the courts, his family have now been awarded £475,000 in compensation following the ordeal.

Mr Pearson's wife, Sue Pearson, said: "It could have ended months ago if those responsible simply did what was right.

"Thankfully we managed to hold those responsible to account and we now hope to try and restore some kind of balance to our future."

Death: Family left devastated.

Mr Pearson, from St Andrews, Fife, had worked in machine and building maintenance at Methil Fabrication Plant since the 1970s.

He was exposed to asbestos-filled dust while maintaining brakes and clutches in cranes and vehicles throughout the plant.

It emerged Mr Pearson wasn't provided with a ventilated working space and safety gear, resulting in him breathing in deadly particles.

The asbestos fibres attacked his body for decades until a chesty cough and back pain forced him to see a GP.

Mr Pearson was diagnosed with mesothelioma in June 2016 before undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He died less than seven months later in January 2017.

Mrs Pearson, 66, added: "Dave was a big, gentle, kind and strong-hearted man who worshipped the ground the kids and I walked on.

"I'm grateful to have felt that kind of rare and precious love but it makes his passing all the harder."

'Dave was a big, gentle, kind and strong-hearted man who worshipped the ground the kids and I walked on.' Sue Pearson

The retired nurse added: "We supported each other as a unit but it wouldn't have worked without the right legal help.

"So to anyone else going through the same thing, just keep going."

At the Court of Session in Edinburgh, judge Lady Wolffe criticised the defenders' tactics as "verging towards an abuse of legal process".

Mr Pearson's daughter, Kim McFarlane, 42, said: "The defenders finally admitted responsibility but didn't apologise for killing my dad or for the long process they caused.

"I think we are owed an apology but don't think we'll ever get one."

Fraser Simpson, partner at Digby Brown, added: "What made Dave's death and the family's pain harder to understand and cope with was the simple truth that it was avoidable.

"I applaud the Pearson family for their strength of character during this process and hope this settlement brings a sense of justice, removes question marks from their future and hopefully even a little peace.

"Asbestos case numbers continue to rise and wherever negligence has been identified, those affected can be assured we will fight for as long and as hard as we can to help them recover the means to restore their lives."

The organisation has been contacted for comment.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.