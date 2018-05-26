Car goes up in flames sending smoke billowing for miles

The fire happened on the A92 at the Dunfermline junction in Fife shortly after 2pm.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5789993880001-news-182605-car-16x9-2.jpg" />

A car has gone up in flames sending smoke billowing for miles.

Around ten firefighters were called to the blaze and the road has been closed by police.

Officers said no one was injured in the blaze, which is causing delays in the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We had a car on fire on the A92.

"The call came from the police and everyone was out of the vehicle when we arrived.

"Two pumps attended."

