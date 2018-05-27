Scots wife denies her husband tried to kill her twice

Her husband is awaiting charges for attempted murder and recklessly endangering life.

Emile Cilliers: Wife does not believe her husband is guilty. PA

A Scots mother who narrowly escaped death when her army sergeant husband sabotaged her parachute denies that he tried to kill her twice.

Victoria Cilliers from Haddington, East Lothian, said she has told her two young children that their father Emile Cilliers "has done a bad thing", but didn't try to kill her.

Cilliers, who had accrued "out of control" debts by taking his lover on expensive holidays, first attempted to kill his wife by tampering with a gas valve at their home in Amesbury, Wiltshire, at the end of March 2015.

Their young daughter and son were both in the house with their mother at the time.

Cilliers, who was also in contact with prostitutes and having sexual relations with an ex-wife, made a second attempt on her life by sabotaging both her main and reserve parachutes, causing her to fall 4,000ft to the ground.

She "miraculously survived" the fall.

Mrs Cilliers, a highly experienced parachuting instructor, suffered near-fatal injuries in the failed jump at the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, Wiltshire, on April 5, 2015.

She told the Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Mirror that she does not believe he is guilty.

"My family, friends, everyone seems to think they know more than I do," she said.

"They see different evidence to me."

She said her children "need a happy, well-adjusted life", and added: "I want boring and normal for us now, for them to grow up untainted.

"One of the hardest things to deal with has been our daughter's questions and her hurt.

"She still asks regularly: 'Where's Daddy? When am I going to see him? Why can't I speak to him on FaceTime?'"

She does not believe her husband tried to kill her.

"He was my husband. Yes, things might have been breaking down," she said.

"He'd been unfaithful, he'd had issues with money, but that is not attempted murder."

Cilliers, 38, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, is awaiting sentence for two charges of attempted murder and a third of recklessly endangering life.

He was convicted following a retrial at Winchester Crown Court and has been remanded in custody until sentencing on June 15.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.