Road to remain shut after stolen Audi causes fatal crash

Emergency services found the body of a driver on Maybury Road in Edinburgh.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5789560434001-news-180525-maybury16x9-2.jpg" />

A road is to remain partially shut after a stolen Audi caused a fatal crash.

Emergency services found the body of a driver following the incident on Maybury Road in Edinburgh.

The collision happened after an Audi was travelling on the wrong side of the road before it caused a BMW to swerve and collide with a Peugeot 206 heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Peugeot was pronounced dead after the car went up in flames on Friday morning.

Work to repair the route is not expected to start until after the Monday morning rush hour, with delays expected.

A five-year-old girl, a woman, 22, and a man, 25, who were in the BMW were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Tailbacks are likely, so please try to plan your journey accordingly.

"A person very sadly lost their life as a result of this and we are grateful to the public for their support so far."

The Audi, which was stolen from Liberton in Edinburgh, was found on Lochgelly Road in Cowdenbeath near the ambulance depot at 3.50am on Friday.

A manhunt is still ongoing to find the occupants of the stolen car.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.