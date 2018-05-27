Around 35,000 runners take part in Edinburgh Marathon 

Runners from all over the world participated in Scotland's biggest running festival.

Around 35,000 runners are thought to have taken part in this weekend's Edinburgh Marathon Festival.

Runners from all over the world participated in Scotland's biggest running festival, which sees a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k held over Saturday and Sunday.

Kenyan Joel Kipkemboi Kiptoo took advantage of a new route and good running conditions to set a course record in the men's marathon, finishing in two hours, 13 minutes and 33 seconds.

He beat the previous record set in 2005 by almost two minutes.

Kiptoo said: "I just ran how I felt as I was alone most of the time. Of course I would love to come back and defend my title next year."

American Jeffrey Stein took second place, followed by local favourite Michael Crawley in third.

Marathon: Thousands from across the world participated.

The women's race was dominated by Kenyan athlete Caroline Jepchirchir, who led from the front with a time of two hours, 47 minutes and 35 seconds.

The podium was completed by Edinburgh's Shona McIntosh and Tracy Millmore from Stanley in County Durham.

Scottish-born Outlander star Sam Heughan completed the marathon as part of a double challenge to raise funds for male cancer awareness charity Cahonas Scotland.

Festival director Neil Kilgour said: "2018 has been another incredible year for Edinburgh Marathon Festival with outstanding performances, tens of thousands of participants and millions raised for good causes.

"We are so proud to host a truly world class running event in Scotland's capital for runners of all ages from across the globe."

