Person struck by train causing huge delays for commuters

A person has been hit by a train, causing huge delays for commuters.
The incident happened between North Berwick and Edinburgh on Monday morning.
Services have been cancelled while emergency services deal with the incident.
Commuters have been warned to expect delays.
A ScotRail spokesman said: "We're working closely with the emergency services and will provide updates as soon as we can."
