Six year-old girl is Scotland's youngest beekeeper 

Peyton McIntosh, from Lochgelly, Fife has thousands of pet bees and her own tiny beekeeping suit.

Nature: Peyton has her own customised bee hive. Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

A six-year-old girl has become Scotland 'youngest beekeeper' and looks after her very own hive in her garden.

Little Peyton McIntosh is buzzing after getting thousands of pet bees and is excited to start caring for them in her adorable mini beekeeping suit.

Peyton, who is said to have a huge fascination with the flying insects, was diagnosed with sensory processing disorder in 2017.

The condition means her brain has trouble receiving and responding to sensory information.

Peyton, who struggles at school, is awaiting a formal diagnosis of autism as medics believe she may have the disorder.

However, it is hoped her bees will have a therapeutic effect on Peyton, from Lochgelly, Fife.

Charity Bee Buddies gifted the insects and mini beekeeping suits to Peyton and her sister Molly, seven, earlier this month.

And mum April, 35, has even gained a certificate in beekeeping to help Peyton with the bees.

April says having the beehive in the family garden has created a real buzz around the house.

She said: "For some reason when Peyton started nursery she had a thing for bees.

"She would go out and rescue bees and she seemed to like it.

"She gave them water and sugar."

Nature: Peyton looks after thousands of bees. Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

April said the bees have had a positive effect on her daughter.

She added: "Peyton has always struggled at school even though they gave her so much support.

"And with her diagnosis, she did not go out very often.

"It was hard for her to communicate with people unless they had the same interests as her which she could talk to them about.

"She has always wanted a bee but I don't think she understood what that would mean.

"So when we got the beehive the kids really loved it.

"I'm pretty sure Peyton is the youngest girl in Scotland to her very own beehive."

April and her husband Graeme, 39, had approached beekeeper Kay Rooney from Bee Buddies so Peyton could find out more about her favourite insect.

April added: "Petyon tries to form a relationship with the bees. She was told to do that.

"She's a clever girl and she gets the bees on her hand and they even fly to her sister's hand.

"The bees are quite cute and they will land on you just as long as you are not frightening them."

In addition to the beekeeping gear, Bee Buddies is training the family to collect honey.

Founded in 2015, the Fife-based charity hopes to save honeybees from their growing decline through education and getting young people involved in beekeeping.

