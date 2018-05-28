Woman whose husband sabotaged parachute to kill her is 'stunned'

Victoria Cilliers said she still can't believe her husband tried to kill her twice.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5790619929001-news-180528-parachute-16x9.jpg" />

A woman whose husband was found guilty of attempting to murder her has said she is "completely and utterly stunned".

Army Sergeant Emile Cilliers was found guilty of trying to murder his Scottish wife, Victoria Cilliers in 2015.

Mrs Cilliers, a highly experienced parachuting instructor from Haddington in East Lothian, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump at the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, Wiltshire.

She said: "I'm completely and utterly stunned.

"I feel a little bit like I'm in the eye of the storm right now. I just don't quite know what to make of it all.

"I've not really had a chance yet to process anything, because since the verdict came through, it's just been a bit of a whirlwind."

Her husband was also found guilty of attempting to kill his wife by tampering with a gas valve at their home.

She does not believe her husband tried to kill her.

Mrs Cilliers said: "I'm just trying to get my head around it all really.

"I still can't quite get to grips with the whole 'my husband tried to kill me' slant.

"Especially as with both incidents, I was there and I still can't remember or think of an opportunity when he did those things.

"So that's part of the reason I'm struggling to process it all."

