Teenager seriously injured after being hit by glass bottle

The 19-year-old was attacked after being approached by three men on Thursday.

Assault: Teenager hit by bottle.

A teenage boy has been left seriously injured after being struck with a bottle in West Lothian.

The 19-year-old was walking in Riddochill Road, Blackburn at around 11pm on Thursday when he was approached by a group of three men.

One of the men then hit the victim with the glass bottle causing him to sustain serious injuries to the hand.

Police enquires are ongoing to identify the man responsible and the other members of his group.

Anyone with any information has been asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles from Livingston CID said: "This appears to be an unprovoked attack, which resulted in the victim sustaining a painful injury to his had that required medical attention.

"At this time we do not have a description of the suspect, or the other two men in his company and so anyone who was within Rddochill Road on Thursday night and witnessed the assault should contact police immediately.

"I would also urge the other two men to get in touch and tell us the name of their friend, who was responsible for this incident."

