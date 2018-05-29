Deliveroo will now bring food orders to beach-goers

The food app will deliver to more than 100 coastal locations around the UK.

Beaches: Rubbich picked up from the sand. JenniKate Wallace

Deliveroo will now bring food orders to beaches, with a special event to launch the initiative taking place on Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

The app's Beach More Amazing initiative to clean up shorelines will visit the popular beauty spot on the weekend of June 23 and 24.

Beach-goers will receive credit on the app if they collect and hand in buckets of rubbish from the sands.

It is launching on Brighton Beach this weekend, before going to Bournemouth and Southend beaches in the following weekends.

From this week, Deliveroo will bring on-demand food to more than 100 beach and coastal locations around the UK.

The Beach More Amazing initiative has been backed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo said: "It's a rare occasion that us Brits get to enjoy a bit of beach time.

"These moments are special and deserve amazing food and drink to go with them.

"Thankfully our riders can now bring your favourite fresh dishes direct to your towel, so you don't miss a second in the sunshine."

Keep Britain Tidy's chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: "It's wonderful that the warm weather brings everyone outdoors.

"However, we estimate the cost of cleaning up is likely to be close to £1bn a year, it also extremely damaging to our environment.

"This campaign is a great reminder to us all that we can do our bit to help."

