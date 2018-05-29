Businesses in Edinburgh back city centre improvement plan

Essential Edinburgh will spend £5m over the next five years improving the area.

Business: Firms backed the scheme. Essential Edinburgh

Firms in Edinburgh have voted overwhelmingly to continue supporting the Business Improvement District (BID) in the city centre.

The decision will mean £5m will be spent over the next five years improving the area under the BID, which is also known as Essential Edinburgh.

Over the last decade the scheme has topped up council services including street cleaning and tackling retail crime.

There was a turnout of 70% of the 550 businesses affiliated to Essential Edinburgh, with 91% voting in favour.

'City centre businesses are seeing real value in the programme delivered by Essential Edinburgh.' Denzil Skinner, Essential Edinburgh

Denzil Skinner, chair of Essential Edinburgh, said: "The result leaves no doubt that city centre businesses are seeing real value in the programme delivered by Essential Edinburgh, and in their continued investment in this wonderful city centre."

Calum Young-Smith, owner of Latitude Coffee on Rose Street, said: "I am delighted that Essential Edinburgh has been so resoundingly voted in for another five years.

"Like the vast majority of businesses in the BID area we see real value in investing in our city centre.

"We are confident that Essential Edinburgh ensures that money is well spent in ways that enhance our area as a wonderful place to live, shop, eat, drink and work in."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.