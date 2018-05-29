Man places 'invisibility cloak' for sale on Facebook

Stewart Knox's post went viral after he was pictured 'holding' the cloak.

Facebook: Stewart Knox "trying on" the cloak.

An Edinburgh man has gone viral after putting his "invisibility cloak" up for sale.

Stewart Knox posted in the Stuff for Sale in Edinburgh and the Lothians Facebook group, advertising the cloak.

He posted two pictures - one of him "holding" the cloak, and another of him "wearing the cloak". on Friday, listing the cloak for £200.

In the post, he said: "Selling my Invisibility cloak.

"I have included one picture of the cloak and one with it on.

"Size 42 men's with a 15 inch collar and two inside pockets in colour blue.

"Still has tags on it worn a few times but selling as I've put some weight on and is tight around the chest.

"Grab yourself a bargain."

The post has been shared over 12,000 times and many have even started some good-natured bartering.

One user replied: "Looks a bit big on the waist, and I'm not a big fan of yellow and red polka dots..."

While another said: "Where did you get it?

"If you bought it from Argos, I have heard that they are recalling all of the blue ones. Something about a hole?"

