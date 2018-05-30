Couples subjected to homophobic attacks after leaving clubs

Police said the hate crimes in Edinburgh are being treated with the 'utmost seriousness'.

Attacks: Couples targeted on Union Street. Google 2018

Two couples were subjected to homophobic attacks after leaving nightclubs in Edinburgh.

Police said the attacks happened between 3am and 3.20am on Sunday, May 20 on Union Street.

During the first attack two men, aged 26 and 32, were walking home from CC Blooms when they were pushed from behind by two men then punched in the face.

Shortly afterwards a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were walking from the GHQ nightclub nearby.

Two men then shouted offensive comments at the victims and spat at them, before punching one of the men.

Police say they are treating the incidents as hate crimes and the investigation is being treated with the "utmost seriousness."

Both suspects had eastern European accents and were in their 20s or 30s.

One wore a dark bomber jacket and the other had shoulder-length blond hair.

Constable Siobhan Mannion from West End Police Station said: "This attack left the victims extremely shaken and it is unacceptable that anyone should be targeted in this way.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information which can assist our enquiries to please contact officers as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.