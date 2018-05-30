Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home try to reunite bear with owner

The cuddly teddy was found lying on Seafield Road next to the shelter on Wednesday.

Lost: The bear was found outside the home. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are appealing for the owners of a very special bear to come and collect him.

A Paddington teddy was found lying on Seafield Road, next to the shelter on Wednesday afternoon.

They posted a picture of the teddy on Twitter, appealing for the owners to come and collect him.

They wrote: "We don't usually take in stray bears but this guy was found on the road next to the Home.

"We couldn't help but take him in as we're sure someone will be looking for him."

Anyone who has lost the bear is asked to contact the shelter.

