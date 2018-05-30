  • STV
Body found after car crash blaze still can't be identified

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The driver's body was discovered following a smash caused by a stolen Audi in Edinburgh.

Tributes: Victim of four-car crash named locally.
STV

The body of a driver discovered in a car after it went up in flames during a crash has still not been formally identified five days on.

The vehicle was involved in a four-car smash on Maybury Road, Edinburgh, caused by a stolen Audi last Friday.

At around 12.30am on May 25, the Audi A3 was driving on the wrong side of the carriageway leading to the Maybury Roundabout when it caused a BMW X5 to swerve and smash into a Peugeot 206.

The occupants of the Audi failed to stop and made off in the direction of Fife.

The Peugeot subsequently caught fire and after the flames were extinguished, a man was found dead inside.

Forensic officers are still working to formally identify him, but he has been named locally as Jonathan Smith, thought to be in his 20s.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, while tributes and flowers have been laid at the scene.

A five-year-old girl, a woman, 22, and a 25-year-old man who were in the BMW were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment

Police launched a major manhunt to trace the Audi's occupants, which was stolen from Liberton in Edinburgh and later found on Lochgelly Road in Cowdenbeath near the ambulance depot.

Officers are now keen to trace a small dark hatchback that was seen travelling north from the Maybury Roundabout, towards Barnton, prior to the collision.

Detective inspector Graham Grant said: "My officers are leaving no stone unturned as we look to identify those who were within the stolen Audi A3 and the public can help with our efforts by coming forward if they've seen the vehicle, which at the time of the collision had the number plate SM17 EAK.

"Similarly, if members of the public have seen the Audi since it was stolen from the Liberton area on April 17 then please get in touch so we can establish its movements since that time.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, we wish to speak with the driver and any occupants of a small dark-coloured hatchback vehicle, which had been travelling on Maybury Road towards Barnton at around 12.30am on Friday, May 25.

"It is believed this car was travelling close to a black Peugeot taxi, which we have since traced and obtained a statement from the driver. If you believe you were in this car then please come forward.

"I would also ask any other motorists who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the incident or the movement of the Audi before or after this time, or who have information relating to the driver and other occupants, to contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101, quoting incident number 108 of May 25.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.