Find the animal who left my son to die in car fireball

Jonny Smith died when joyriders crashed into him on Maybury Road, Edinburgh.

Jonny Smith: Family have been left devastated.

A mum whose son was killed in a fireball when a joyrider crashed into his car before fleeing has called the culprit an "animal".

Jonny Smith died when a stolen Audi was travelling on the wrong side of Maybury Road in Edinburgh before it caused a BMW to swerve and collide with a Peugeot 206 he was travelling in.

He was found dead inside the car after it went up in flames, with the occupants of the Audi, stolen a month earlier, fleeing the scene at 12.35am on Friday.

His mum Ellen McDaid said she has been left with just a "pile of photos" following Mr Smith's death.

Killed: Thieves fled the scene after crash.

She said: "Some animal left me with a pile of photos with no son.

"He was the eldest of four. They left two young men and a much younger sister and a whole family broken-hearted.

"Someone out there must know something. The car was out there for over a month.

"Was it your neighbours or your friend?

"It had to be sitting somewhere for weeks. Help get justice for Jonny and his broken family please."

A five-year-old girl, a woman, 22, and a man, 25, who were in the BMW, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The Audi A3, with the number plate SM17 EAK, was stolen from Liberton in Edinburgh in April before being found on Lochgelly Road in Cowdenbeath near the ambulance depot at 3.50am.

Mr Smith's mum added: "We as a family now have to lay tributes to my son as we wait for news of when we can get our Jonathan back to lay him to rest."

His uncle, Robert McCallum, described the culprits as people who have "no feelings for others" while showing "utter disregard" for his family.

He said: "It's been an extremely emotional and difficult week for our family and friends due to the sudden loss of our nephew Jonathan who was tragically taken from us in a car accident in Edinburgh.

"These individuals who have carried out this barbaric atrocity go on in a-day-to day basis with no remorse, feelings for others, sympathy, or indeed understanding for what they have done and have absolutely no idea the scars they have left behind on a grieving family.

"Our family appeal to absolutely anyone who may have any information whatsoever to please come forward and show compassion and be humane."

Maybury Road: Tributes paid to Jonny Smith. STV

He added: "Ask yourself what you would do if you were in the same position and if you had to feel the feelings that Jonny's mother, father, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends are all feeling, and will be feeling for the rest of their lives.

"We don't feel sorry for ourselves, we feel most sorry for poor Jonathan who had to endure what he did.

"This is all due to the blatant arrogance, ignorance utter disregard that these human beings showed."

The grey Audi was believed to be travelling "in convoy" with a silver hatchback.

A manhunt is still ongoing to find the occupants of the stolen car.

Officers are also looking to find a woman who helped the family in the BMW.

Detective inspector Graham Grant said: "The woman who came to the aid of the injured family in the BMW was not in any way involved in the collision, but obviously saw the aftermath and provided vital assistance.

"We would like to speak to this individual as a matter of urgency and would ask she make contact with us.

"The public have been absolutely incredible in coming forward with information to assist our investigation.

"Since releasing the registration number that was on the stolen Audi A3, we have received numerous calls from people having seen a vehicle with this plate.

"I'd like to reassure our communities that the vehicle currently displaying this registration number is the legitimate vehicle. The stolen Audi, which we recovered in Cowdenbeath, was using cloned plates at the time and what we remain keen to establish is the movements of this car between April 17 and May 25.

"If you believe you have any relevant information then please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

