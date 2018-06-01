Two men try to steal safe after breaking into post office

The incident happened at the Dechmont Post Office in West Lothian on Thursday.

Dechmont: Car driven by third man.

Two men broke into a post office before trying to steal a safe.

The incident happened at the Dechmont Post Office in West Lothian at 1.25am on Thursday.

Two men got out of a blue BMW and broke into the building before trying to steal a safe.

They were unsuccessful and got back into the car, driven by a third man.

The two suspects were wearing jackets, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Detective constable Kenny Alexander said: "At this time we do not have a detailed description of the suspects, but know that they were in a relatively new model blue BMW, and so we would urge anyone who has seen this vehicle and its occupants to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relating to this break-in should also get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

