Man 'slashed in face with blade' as street cordoned off
Emergency services were called to the High Street in Dysart, Fife, on Thursday night.
A man has allegedly been slashed in the face with a blade.
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after allegedly being slashed on the street, which was cordoned off by police.
Officers have arrested another man in relation to the alleged incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a serious assault on a 32-year-old man in Dysart High Street in the evening of Thursday.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."
