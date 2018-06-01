Man 'slashed in face with blade' as street cordoned off

Emergency services were called to the High Street in Dysart, Fife, on Thursday night.

Dysart: Man taken to hospital.

A man has allegedly been slashed in the face with a blade.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after allegedly being slashed on the street, which was cordoned off by police.

Officers have arrested another man in relation to the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a serious assault on a 32-year-old man in Dysart High Street in the evening of Thursday.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

