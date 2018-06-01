  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman who helped survivors of fatal crash is traced

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Police are hunting the driver of an Audi which caused a fatal crash in Edinburgh.

Police have spoken to a woman who gave first aid to survivors of a fatal crash in Edinburgh.

One week on from the incident on Maybury Road, police are still hunting the driver of an Audi which caused the crash.

Jonny Smith died when the Audi drove on the wrong side of the road, causing a BMW X5 to swerve and collide with the Peugot 206 he was driving.

Mr Smith died when his car went up in flames.

His mother has appealed for anyone who knows those responsible to come forward, branding the culprit an "animal."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1416107-manhunt-after-stolen-audi-caused-crash-that-killed-driver/ | default

Earlier, police had appealed for a blonde woman who gave medical assistance to the occupants of the BMW to come forward.

On Friday, police said she had made contact with officers investigating the crash.

Detectives are still keen to speak to the occupants of a small dark hatchback which was travelling north on the Maybury Roundabout.

Detective inspector Graham Grant from Corstorphine CID said: "Thanks to the media appeal and continued social media support this investigation has received from the public, the woman who came to the aid of the injured occupants of the BMW has been traced.

"We remain extremely keen to identify and speak to those within the dark-coloured hatchback, as they may have useful information that will ultimately help us identify anyone who was within the stolen Audi A3.

"I would like to stress that this car has done absolutely nothing wrong and we just wish the occupants to assist with our inquiries."

He continued: "I would also like to reassure our communities that the stolen Audi A3, which was using false registration plate SM17 EAK, has been recovered.

"The vehicle which has this legitimate plate is still within Edinburgh is not linked to this inquiry.

"If you believe you have any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation then please come forward."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 108 of May 25.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.