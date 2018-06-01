Woman who helped survivors of fatal crash is traced

Police are hunting the driver of an Audi which caused a fatal crash in Edinburgh.

Police have spoken to a woman who gave first aid to survivors of a fatal crash in Edinburgh.

One week on from the incident on Maybury Road, police are still hunting the driver of an Audi which caused the crash.

Jonny Smith died when the Audi drove on the wrong side of the road, causing a BMW X5 to swerve and collide with the Peugot 206 he was driving.

Mr Smith died when his car went up in flames.

His mother has appealed for anyone who knows those responsible to come forward, branding the culprit an "animal."

Earlier, police had appealed for a blonde woman who gave medical assistance to the occupants of the BMW to come forward.

On Friday, police said she had made contact with officers investigating the crash.

Detectives are still keen to speak to the occupants of a small dark hatchback which was travelling north on the Maybury Roundabout.

Detective inspector Graham Grant from Corstorphine CID said: "Thanks to the media appeal and continued social media support this investigation has received from the public, the woman who came to the aid of the injured occupants of the BMW has been traced.

"We remain extremely keen to identify and speak to those within the dark-coloured hatchback, as they may have useful information that will ultimately help us identify anyone who was within the stolen Audi A3.

"I would like to stress that this car has done absolutely nothing wrong and we just wish the occupants to assist with our inquiries."

He continued: "I would also like to reassure our communities that the stolen Audi A3, which was using false registration plate SM17 EAK, has been recovered.

"The vehicle which has this legitimate plate is still within Edinburgh is not linked to this inquiry.

"If you believe you have any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation then please come forward."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 108 of May 25.

