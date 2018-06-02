Remains of missing Scots researcher found in Switzerland

Fergus McInnes travelled to Martigny from Edinburgh in September 2014.

Fergus McInnes: Academic was due to attend a conference.

The remains of an Edinburgh University researcher who went missing in Switzerland nearly four years ago have been found.

Fergus McInnes, 51, travelled to the Swiss town of Martigny from Edinburgh in September 2014 to attend a computer science conference.

He went missing shortly after arriving in the country, on September 9 that year.

His death was confirmed on a website run by Mr McInnes' friends dedicated to trying to find him.

The 51-year-old's remains were discovered in woodland on a hill outside Martigny by a passer-by.

He is believed to have died on the same day he went missing, and there are no suspicious circumstances.

A statement from Mr McInnes' family on the website said: "It's with great sadness that we, Fergus's family, are able to confirm his death in Switzerland.

"Remains were recently found on a wooded hillside outside Martigny, by someone out walking in the area.

"We're grateful to the police and related authorities, both here and in Switzerland, for their assistance and support."

Inspector Graeme Nisbet from Police Scotland said: "Specially-trained officers are providing support to Mr McInnes' family following this sad news.

"We are continuing to liaise with Swiss police to ensure that any further updates are passed to his loved ones and they have any assistance they require at this difficult time."

